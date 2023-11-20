WhatsApp Introduces AI Chatbot to Improve User Experience

WhatsApp, a messaging platform owned Meta, is taking steps towards streamlining the app’s usage, as promised its parent company in September. The latest development includes the introduction of an AI chatbot that aims to make handling the app easier for all users.

According to reports from the Wabetainfo portal, selected users can now test the AI chatbot in the latest beta version of WhatsApp. These users will find a new link in the “Chats” tab, conveniently located just above the chat icon.

Through this link, users can initiate conversations with the chatbot and provide it with relevant instructions. The underlying technology behind this feature is Meta’s proprietary language model called Llama 2, which was recently updated to deliver significantly enhanced performance compared to its predecessor. Bing, Microsoft’s search engine, is responsible for answering search-related queries.

Currently, the AI chatbot is only available to a limited number of users in the beta version. However, according to Sammobile, this restriction is expected to be lifted in a matter of days.

In addition to the chatbot, WhatsApp is also testing several other updates in the beta version, particularly related to status updates. These changes aim to keep users informed in a more seamless manner.

Overall, the introduction of the AI chatbot showcases WhatsApp’s commitment to improving user experience. By leveraging advanced AI technologies, the platform aims to offer its users a more convenient and intuitive messaging experience in the future.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the AI chatbot in WhatsApp?

A: The AI chatbot is designed to make it easier for users to navigate and use the app.

Q: What is the underlying technology behind the AI chatbot?

A: Meta’s language model called Llama 2 powers the AI chatbot.

Q: When will the AI chatbot be available to all WhatsApp users?

A: The AI chatbot is currently in the beta testing phase, but it is expected to be rolled out to all users soon.

Q: What other updates is WhatsApp testing in the beta version?

A: WhatsApp is also testing updates related to status updates, aiming to enhance user engagement and communication.