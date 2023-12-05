WhatsApp Introduces High-Quality Media Sharing for iOS Users

WhatsApp is set to roll out a new update for iOS users, allowing them to share photos and videos in their original quality. This update comes as a response to user demand for a feature that rival messaging app Telegram has long offered.

According to WABetaInfo, the new functionality will be available in the upcoming update version 23.24.73. A select group of testers had the opportunity to try out the feature in November, and it will soon be available to iOS users in the coming weeks. Android users can expect the update to roll out shortly after.

WhatsApp emphasizes that users will now have the option to send multimedia files in their original quality, rather than having them automatically compressed. To share media files in their original quality, users simply need to select the “Document” option after clicking on the “+” symbol in the chat window. From there, they can choose the desired photo or video to send. It is important to note that files larger than 2 GB cannot be shared using this feature.

This update marks a significant step for WhatsApp as it aims to compete with other messaging apps that already offer high-quality media sharing. By addressing user demand for preserving original file quality, the app is likely to attract more iOS users and enhance the overall user experience.

While this update is currently only available for iOS, Android users can look forward to enjoying the same feature in the near future. WhatsApp continues to prioritize user satisfaction introducing new functionalities and staying relevant in the ever-evolving messaging app market.