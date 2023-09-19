WhatsApp Testing iPad Support and Improved Group Calling Interface

WhatsApp is reportedly testing support for iPads, bringing the popular chat application to Apple’s tablets. This update comes after WhatsApp introduced the option to link another iPhone or Android device to the platform. The feature was spotted on the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.19.1.71, and users can install the app on their iPads signing up for testing versions through Apple’s TestFlight app.

To link an iPad as a companion device, users on the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS can go to WhatsApp Settings, tap on “Linked devices,” and select “Link a device.” This process allows the iPad to receive and sync recent messages, allowing users to send and receive texts using their tablets. The tablet version of WhatsApp should require a similar iOS version as the phone app, which currently works on iOS 12 and newer.

One of the advantages of the companion mode is that users can send and receive messages even when their primary smartphone is out of network coverage or has a low battery. This makes it a convenient feature for those who frequently use WhatsApp on multiple devices.

In addition to iPad support, WhatsApp is also testing a new interface for group calls on the latest Android beta release. The updated interface aims to simplify the process of initiating group calls with the maximum number of participants allowed WhatsApp. Although the 32-member limit for group calls remains the same, users can now add all 32 participants right from the start, reducing confusion for group members.

These updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to improving the user experience and expanding its capabilities across different devices. With the potential release of iPad support and an enhanced group calling interface, WhatsApp continues to be a popular choice for communication among users worldwide.

