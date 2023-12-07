WhatsApp Introduces View Once Voice Messages for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp has recently unveiled an exciting new feature called View Once voice messages that automatically vanish after being heard. This cutting-edge addition aims to provide users with an extra layer of privacy when using the popular messaging and calling app. The parent company of WhatsApp, Meta, announced the feature through a press release.

The potential applications of this feature are diverse. Users can securely share sensitive information such as credit card details or surprise plans with friends and loved ones. Once senders choose the View Once option, the voice messages are marked with a distinctive “one-time” icon and can only be played once.

The release states that this feature will be rolled out globally within the next few days. WhatsApp emphasizes that all personal messages, including voice messages, are protected with end-to-end encryption default. The introduction of View Once voice messages follows the success of the View Once feature for photos and videos, which was introduced two years ago.

In its ongoing commitment to privacy innovation, WhatsApp added a privacy-focused feature called Channels around six months ago. Channels enable users to receive updates from individuals and organizations without revealing their phone numbers and profile photos to followers. This feature ensures that admins and followers’ phone numbers are blocked from each other.

Furthermore, WhatsApp recently joined forces with DocuSign, a leading digital transaction management company. The collaboration resulted in the launch of WhatsApp Delivery, which allows businesses to seamlessly close deals through the messaging app. This integration combines the convenience of real-time notifications with secure eSignature functionality.

A report PYMNTS Intelligence highlighted the growing popularity of messaging as a daily digital activity, surpassing even activities like streaming videos. The report found that consumer engagement with messaging increased 2.2% compared to the previous quarter, indicating its significance in the digital landscape.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s introduction of View Once voice messages showcases its commitment to privacy and innovation. Users can now enjoy enhanced privacy when sharing sensitive information via voice messages, while the addition of Channels and WhatsApp Delivery further expands the app’s capabilities in facilitating secure communications and transactions.