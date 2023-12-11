Delhi Government Plans to Introduce WhatsApp Ticketing for Bus Services

The Delhi government is set to launch a new WhatsApp-based ticketing system for bus services in the national capital. This move follows the success of the Delhi Metro’s WhatsApp ticketing system, which was implemented earlier this year.

According to officials, the Transport Department of the Delhi government is currently working on rolling out the digital ticketing system for both Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. Similar to the Delhi Metro’s system, there will be a limit on the number of tickets that a user can generate.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) already offers a WhatsApp-based ticketing service, which was introduced in May and later expanded to all of its corridors, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. Passengers can conveniently purchase metro tickets sending a message with the text ‘Hi’ to +91 9650855800 or scanning the provided QR code. It is important to note that ticket cancellations are not available through WhatsApp ticketing.

While credit or debit card transactions made via the WhatsApp ticketing system may incur a marginal convenience fee, UPI-based transactions do not have any additional charges.

The introduction of a WhatsApp-based ticketing system for bus services aims to provide commuters with a more convenient and efficient way to purchase tickets. By utilizing the widely-used messaging platform, the Delhi government hopes to streamline the ticketing process and improve overall user experience.

In conclusion, the Delhi government’s plan to implement a WhatsApp ticketing system for bus services reflects their commitment to embracing digital solutions for public transportation. This initiative aligns with their goal of enhancing convenience and accessibility for commuters in the national capital.