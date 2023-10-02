WhatsApp Bans Over 7.4 Million Bad Accounts in India in August

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has reportedly banned a record-breaking 7.4 million bad accounts in India in August 2023. This action is in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. Out of the total banned accounts, around 3.5 million were proactively banned WhatsApp before receiving any user reports. The popular messaging platform, with over 500 million users in the country, also received 14,767 complaint reports in August.

The concept of “accounts actioned” refers to reports where WhatsApp took necessary action based on the received complaints. This action can include banning an account or restoring a previously banned account. The company’s monthly compliance report aims to provide details about user complaints, the actions taken WhatsApp, and the platform’s preventive measures to combat abuse.

In addition to the ban on bad accounts, WhatsApp received only one order from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) in August, and it complied with it. The GAC was established the Indian government to address concerns and appeals from social media users. It plays a significant role in strengthening the country’s digital laws in relation to Big Tech companies.

WhatsApp emphasizes its commitment to user safety and combating abuse on its platform. The company employs a team of experts, including engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and law enforcement professionals, to oversee these efforts.

This initiative WhatsApp is a step towards empowering Indian social media users and ensuring a safer online environment. By taking strict measures against bad accounts and complying with regulatory committees, the company aims to protect the interests of its users in India.

