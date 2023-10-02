WhatsApp Bans Record 7.4 Million Accounts in India in August

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has taken strong action against bad accounts in India, banning a record-breaking 7.4 million accounts in the month of August. This action is in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. Out of these banned accounts, 3.5 million were proactively banned before any user reports were received, according to WhatsApp’s monthly compliance report.

In August, the popular messaging platform received a staggering 14,767 complaint reports in India. WhatsApp took action on 71 of these reports, which means that remedial action was taken based on the complaints. This can include either banning an account or restoring a previously banned account. The company states that this user-safety report provides details of the user complaints and the corresponding actions taken WhatsApp to combat abuse on their platform.

Despite the high number of complaints, WhatsApp received only one order from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) in India during August, and the company complied with it. The GAC was recently launched the Indian government to address concerns of social media users and to strengthen the country’s digital laws in relation to Big Tech companies.

WhatsApp emphasizes its commitment to user safety and its efforts to prevent and combat abuse on its platform. In addition to safety features and controls, the company employs a team of experts, including engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and law enforcement professionals, to oversee these efforts.

