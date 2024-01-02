WhatsApp Implements Account Restrictions in India and Introduces New Feature

WhatsApp has recently taken action against a significant number of accounts in India, totaling 7.1 million, according to the country’s monthly report under the IT Rules, 2021. The company proactively banned around 1.95 million accounts during the period of November 1 to 30, even before receiving any user reports.

In order to identify Indian users, WhatsApp associates them with a +91 phone number. Over the same month, the platform received 8,841 grievances from users, leading to action being taken on six reported cases. The Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), established the Government of India to address citizen concerns on social media platforms, submitted eight reports to WhatsApp, which were promptly addressed and complied with the company.

WhatsApp’s commitment to user safety is evident in its user safety report, which outlines the actions taken in response to user complaints and the proactive measures implemented to combat abuse. The company utilizes various tools and resources to prevent harmful behavior, including detection mechanisms at the registration stage, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback. When users report issues, a team of analysts evaluates each case to determine appropriate actions, including permanent account bans if necessary.

In addition to these account restrictions, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that enhances the user interaction with status updates. This feature, reminiscent of Instagram’s Stories, allows users on iOS and Android platforms to access ephemeral status updates and long-term updates from subscribed channels through a designated Updates tab. Ephemeral status updates enable users to share links, text, images, and videos with their contacts, who can respond swiping up to utilize emojis or sending a complete message.

Notable changes have also been observed in the WhatsApp beta versions for Android and iOS. Users have noticed a new Reply bar consistently displayed at the bottom of the screen during the viewing of status updates, replacing the previous swipe-up gesture. This aligns WhatsApp more closely with Instagram Stories and aims to enhance user engagement with status updates.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user safety and interaction, taking proactive steps to address abuse and introducing new features to improve the messaging experience for its users in India and around the world.