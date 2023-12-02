WhatsApp Takes Action Against Bad Accounts, Ensuring User Safety

In a significant effort to maintain user safety and comply with the new IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp, owned Meta, has banned a record-breaking 75 lakh bad accounts in India during the month of October. This action demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to combatting abuse and protecting its user base in the country.

During the period of October 1-31, a staggering 7,548,000 accounts were banned the messaging platform. Of these, 1,919,000 accounts were proactively banned before receiving any user reports, highlighting WhatsApp’s proactive approach to maintaining a safe online environment.

In addition to the account bans, WhatsApp received 9,063 complaint reports in October, a testament to the platform’s prioritization of user concerns. Out of these reports, 12 were actioned, indicating that appropriate measures were taken to address the reported issues. This could involve either banning an account or restoring a previously banned account, depending on the circumstances.

To further enhance user safety, WhatsApp employs a wide array of resources. This includes a dedicated team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments. Their collective efforts oversee the implementation of safety features, controls, and preventive actions to combat abuse effectively.

The launch of the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) the Indian government aims to empower social media users providing a platform to address their concerns regarding content and other issues. As part of the government’s initiative to strengthen digital laws within the country and regulate Big Tech companies, the GAC will analyze appeals made users against decisions taken social media platforms.

WhatsApp remains firmly committed to being an industry leader among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. With its continuous efforts to prevent and combat abuse, the platform strives to provide a secure and trusted environment for its millions of Indian users.

FAQ

1. How many bad accounts did WhatsApp ban in India during October?

WhatsApp banned over 75 lakh bad accounts in India during the month of October.

2. How many accounts were proactively banned?

Out of the banned accounts, 1,919,000 were proactively banned WhatsApp before receiving any user reports.

3. How many complaint reports did WhatsApp receive in October?

WhatsApp received 9,063 complaint reports in October.

4. What actions were taken based on the complaint reports?

WhatsApp actioned 12 reports based on user complaints, either banning an account or restoring a previously banned account.

5. What measures does WhatsApp take to ensure user safety?

WhatsApp has a dedicated team of professionals, including engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments. They oversee the implementation of safety features, controls, and proactive actions to combat abuse on the platform.