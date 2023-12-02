New WhatsApp Safety Measures Empower Indian Users

In a significant move to bolster user safety and address content-related concerns, WhatsApp has taken proactive steps to enforce the new IT Rules 2021 in India. The platform has reported a record-breaking number of banned accounts, with a total of 7,548,000 accounts being banned throughout the month of October, out of which 19,19,000 were proactively banned before user reports.

With a user base of over 500 million in the country, WhatsApp received 9,063 complaint reports in October, indicating the platform’s commitment to addressing user concerns. Out of these reports, 12 were actioned, showing that remedial steps were taken WhatsApp, such as either banning an account or restoring a previously banned one.

The recent launch of the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) the Indian government aims to further empower social media users providing a platform to address content-related grievances. As part of this committee’s responsibilities, user appeals against social media platform decisions will be reviewed, ensuring that users have a voice in the decision-making process.

To enhance user safety, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to secure their private conversations with secret codes. Users can now set personalized passwords, including emojis, or use their device’s biometric authentication to add an extra layer of security to their private chats. Locking chats has also become more user-friendly, with a simple long-press on the desired chat revealing a menu with the option to lock the chat.

WhatsApp remains committed to combating abuse and ensuring user safety. The platform employs a dedicated team of professionals, including engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments, who work tirelessly to uphold safety standards and prevent abuse within the messaging service.

With these new measures in place, WhatsApp aims to provide Indian users with a safer and more secure messaging experience while upholding the nation’s digital regulations.

