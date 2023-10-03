WhatsApp Bans Over 7.4 Million Indian Users in Crackdown on Reported Accounts

WhatsApp has taken strict action against account violations and reported grievances, resulting in the banning of over 7.4 million Indian users from the platform. The platform’s actions were in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The monthly report released WhatsApp details the measures taken to address user complaints, regulatory compliance, and law violations within India.

According to the report, WhatsApp proactively banned 3.5 million Indian accounts without waiting for user reports. By identifying accounts that potentially violated platform rules and policies, WhatsApp aimed to ensure the safety and integrity of its platform. This approach emphasizes the platform’s commitment to proactive enforcement rather than relying solely on user-reported violations.

In addition to the proactive measures, WhatsApp also received 14,767 grievances reports from Indian users. As a response, the platform took action against 17 accounts. The report further highlights WhatsApp’s efforts to combat abuse and spam considering user complaints and taking measures to prevent harmful behavior. The platform’s systems track and evaluate complex cases, helping to counter abusive behavior.

WhatsApp acknowledges its role as an industry leader in preventing and combating abuse among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. The platform employs a team of experts in various disciplines to oversee their safety efforts, including engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments.

While WhatsApp continues to block harmful accounts and take necessary action, the platform urges its users to be more vigilant in identifying and reporting scams. WhatsApp provides tips to spot scam accounts, such as being cautious of fake job offers, suspicious giveaways, and not downloading apps from unverified sources. Users are also advised to ignore and block calls from unknown overseas numbers and to avoid clicking on random links.

To report a WhatsApp user, users can follow simple steps provided the platform. By being proactive and exercising caution, users can contribute to creating a safer environment online.

