WhatsApp Takes Strict Action Against ‘Bad’ Accounts in India: Over 7 Million Accounts Restricted

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has reported that it has enforced restrictions on over 7 million accounts in India during the month of August, in compliance with the new IT Rules of 2021. Out of this total, approximately 3.5 million accounts were preemptively banned WhatsApp without receiving any user reports.

The monthly compliance report for August reveals that WhatsApp received 14,767 complaint reports from India, of which 71 were actioned the platform. “Accounts actioned” refers to the measures taken WhatsApp based on user reports, which include both banning accounts and reinstating previously banned accounts after appropriate review.

WhatsApp stated that the purpose of this user-safety report is to address user complaints, actions taken WhatsApp, and proactive efforts to combat abuse on the platform. The company is committed to enhancing digital regulations and addressing user concerns regarding content and related matters.

In line with strengthening the regulatory landscape in the digital sphere, the Indian government established the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC). WhatsApp received one directive from the GAC in August, and it promptly complied with it. The GAC is responsible for handling user appeals against decisions made social media platforms.

In addition to its efforts to tackle ‘bad’ accounts, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for Android users in its beta version 2.23.20.16. The search feature for the Updates tab allows users to quickly find their favorite creators on Channels and view the latest status updates of friends and family.

WhatsApp’s strict actions against ‘bad’ accounts in India reflect their commitment to user safety and regulatory compliance. With the implementation of the Grievance Appellate Committee and the introduction of new features, the platform aims to strengthen digital regulations and address user concerns.

