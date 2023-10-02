WhatsApp Bans Over 7 Million Accounts in India to Combat Abuse

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, has announced the banning of over 7.4 million accounts in India during the month of August. These accounts were banned in an effort to combat abuse on the platform and to comply with the IT Rules 2021.

Out of the 7.4 million accounts banned, approximately 3.5 million were proactively banned before any reports from users. WhatsApp received a total of 14,767 complaint reports in India in August and took action on 71 of these reports. When WhatsApp refers to “accounts actioned,” it means that they have taken remedial action based on the report, which could either involve banning an account or restoring a previously banned account.

In addition to this, WhatsApp received one order from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) in India during the month of August and complied with it. The GAC was established the government to address concerns regarding content and other issues on the platform.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on improving Channels for WhatsApp beta on both iOS and Android. The platform has introduced a search feature for status updates and channels, and now it is adding a new option that allows users to copy the channel update link. This feature will make it easier for users to open the channel and view the associated message without losing context.

WhatsApp has over 500 million users in India, making it one of the most popular messaging platforms in the country. The company is committed to taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of its users and to comply with the regulations set the government.

Sources:

– [Source 1: Original Article Title](URL)

– [Source 2: Original Article Title](URL)