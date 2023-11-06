WhatsApp Takes Strict Measures to Ensure User Safety

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has taken firm action to protect the safety of its Indian users banning over 70 lakh accounts in the month of September. This move comes in response to India’s IT rules and demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to maintaining a secure and abuse-free ecosystem for its users.

During the period from September 1 to September 30, 2023, a total of 71,11,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned, with 25.7 lakh accounts being proactively banned before any user reports were made. WhatsApp’s monthly report sheds light on the specifics of user complaints and the corresponding measures taken the platform, as well as its proactive approach to combating abuse.

The report reveals that WhatsApp received 10,442 user reports across various categories, including account support, ban appeal, other support, product support, and safety concerns. Of these reports, 85 accounts were actioned based on the complaints received. This showcases WhatsApp’s dedication to addressing user concerns and taking appropriate action when necessary.

One notable aspect highlighted in the report is WhatsApp’s compliance with all six orders it received from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) in September. The platform promptly adhered to these orders, in line with its commitment to follow regulatory directives.

WhatsApp clarified that accounts actioned refers to reports where remedial action was taken, such as banning an account or restoring a previously banned account based on user complaints. Some reports might have been reviewed but not included as actioned due to reasons like user assistance requirements or requests that failed to comply with Indian laws or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service.

User safety is of paramount importance to WhatsApp, and the platform reassured users that all safety-related grievances are addressed promptly, except for duplicates of previous complaints.

This recent report follows WhatsApp’s ban on 74 lakh accounts in August, with 35 lakh accounts being proactively banned at that time. WhatsApp identifies an Indian account through a +91 phone number, ensuring that the platform can specifically target and address issues within the Indian user base.

FAQs

1. How many accounts did WhatsApp ban in September?

WhatsApp banned over 70 lakh Indian accounts in September.

2. How many accounts were proactively banned WhatsApp?

Out of the banned accounts, 25.7 lakh were proactively banned even before any user reports were made.

3. How many user reports did WhatsApp receive in September?

WhatsApp received a total of 10,442 user reports across various categories.

4. How many accounts were actioned based on user complaints?

85 accounts were actioned based on the complaints received WhatsApp.

5. What does ‘Accounts Actioned’ refer to?

`Accounts Actioned` refers to reports where WhatsApp took remedial action, such as banning an account or restoring a previously banned account, based on user complaints.