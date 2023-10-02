WhatsApp Bans 7.4 Million Accounts in India During August

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned Meta, has announced in its monthly user-safety report that it banned a total of 7.4 million accounts in India during August. Out of these accounts, 3.5 million were proactively banned the platform without any user reports.

The report provides detailed insights into the complaints received WhatsApp and the actions taken to address them. This includes the platform’s proactive measures to combat abuse and ensure user safety.

According to the report, between August 1 and 31, a total of 7,420,748 accounts were banned. Out of this number, 3,506,000 accounts were identified and banned proactively, even before any reports from users. It is worth mentioning that Indian accounts are identified their +91 phone numbers.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has announced its plans to expand its Channels feature to users in more than 150 countries in the coming weeks. This feature, which was initially launched in June in Colombia and Singapore, allows users to receive updates from individuals and organizations they follow in a private manner.

The Channels feature resides in a separate tab within the app, ensuring the privacy of the channels you follow. Personal information, such as phone numbers, remains hidden from admins and followers. It provides users with a secure and private way to stay updated on news and updates from their favorite sources.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user safety and takes proactive measures to combat abuse on its platform. With the banning of a large number of accounts and the expansion of new features, the company aims to provide a secure and reliable messaging experience for its users.

