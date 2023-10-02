WhatsApp Proactively Bans 74 Lakh Accounts in August, Complying with IT Rules

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has reported that it banned a total of 74 lakh accounts in India during the month of August. This action was taken to ensure compliance with the IT rules set the Indian government. Out of the total banned accounts, 35 lakh were proactively banned WhatsApp even before receiving any reports from users.

WhatsApp’s “user-safety report” provides insights into the number of user complaints received and the actions taken the platform to address them. It also highlights the preventive measures implemented WhatsApp to combat abuse on its platform.

According to the report, between August 1 and August 31, a staggering 7,420,748 WhatsApp accounts were banned in India. Among these bans, 3,506,905 accounts were proactively banned, indicating WhatsApp’s commitment to proactive action against abusive or malicious accounts.

To identify Indian accounts, WhatsApp utilizes the +91 phone number prefix, which is specific to India. By employing this method, WhatsApp can identify and take necessary actions against accounts registered in India that violate its terms of service or pose a threat to user safety.

WhatsApp’s actions to ban a significant number of accounts in line with Indian IT rules demonstrate its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure platform for users. By proactively taking steps to combat abuse and swiftly addressing user complaints, WhatsApp aims to foster a safer environment for its massive user base in India.

