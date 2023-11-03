WhatsApp Takes Action Against 7.11 Million Accounts in India: Monthly Report

In the latest monthly report released WhatsApp, it was revealed that the messaging platform has taken action against 7.11 million accounts in India during the month of September. This action was in compliance with the country’s IT regulations. Among these accounts, 2.57 million were proactively banned before any user reports were received.

The report, often referred to as the ‘user-safety report,’ provides insights into the number of user complaints received and the corresponding actions taken WhatsApp. It also highlights the platform’s proactive measures to address abuse and ensure the safety of its users.

During September, WhatsApp received a total of 10,442 user reports across various categories, including account support, ban appeal, product support, and safety. Out of these reports, 85 accounts were acted upon WhatsApp, indicating that corrective measures were taken based on the provided information.

It’s important to note that the term “Accounts Actioned” refers to instances where WhatsApp either suspended an account or reinstated a previously banned one following a complaint. However, it is possible that some reports underwent review but were not classified as ‘Actioned’ due to different reasons such as users needing assistance to access their accounts or specific features, denial of requests for account reinstatement, or cases where the reported accounts did not violate Indian laws or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service.

The report emphasizes that safety-related grievances are prioritized WhatsApp, particularly those involving potential abuse or harmful behavior on the platform. Except for duplicate complaints, WhatsApp addresses all grievances received to ensure a safer user experience.

