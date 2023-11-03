WhatsApp Takes Strong Action Against Violations of IT Regulations in India

WhatsApp, a leading messaging platform managed Meta, has reported taking strict measures against accounts violating the local IT regulations in India. According to their recent monthly report, WhatsApp acted on a significant number of accounts during September.

WhatsApp Bans 7.11 Million Accounts in India in September

During the period from September 1 to September 30, 2023, WhatsApp banned a staggering total of 7.11 million accounts in India. These actions were undertaken in adherence to the IT regulations set the Indian government. It is important for WhatsApp to maintain a secure and safe platform for its millions of users.

WhatsApp Bans 2.57 Million Accounts Proactively

Out of the accounts banned, a notable portion of 2.57 million accounts were banned proactively WhatsApp itself. Even before any user complaints were received, WhatsApp took the initiative to identify and take action against these accounts. This highlights the platform’s robust approach towards dealing with violators and potential threats.

Insights from WhatsApp User Safety Report

The ‘user safety report’ released WhatsApp provides valuable insights into the handling of user complaints. In September alone, the platform received 10,442 user reports across various categories. Notably, out of these reports, 85 accounts were acted upon. This indicates that WhatsApp thoroughly investigates each complaint, but not all reports lead to definitive actions such as bans.

Adhering to Grievance Appellate Committee Orders

Throughout September, WhatsApp received a total of six orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee. These orders were diligently followed WhatsApp, demonstrating their commitment to complying with India’s IT regulations. By adhering to these orders, WhatsApp ensures that it operates in accordance with the local regulatory framework.

WhatsApp Proactive Measures to Address Abuse

WhatsApp’s proactive measures play a crucial role in combating abuse on the platform. By taking swift action against 2.57 million accounts without waiting for user complaints, WhatsApp shows its dedication to maintaining a safe environment for its users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What does ‘Accounts Actioned’ mean?

‘Accounts Actioned’ is a term used WhatsApp to describe the corrective measures taken based on user reports. These measures can include suspending an account or reinstating a previously banned account after a complaint.

2. How are safety-related grievances handled WhatsApp?

WhatsApp diligently addresses all safety-related grievances unless they are identified as duplicates of previous complaints. This ensures that potential abuses and harmful behaviors on the platform are promptly attended to.

3. What is the purpose of WhatsApp’s monthly reports?

WhatsApp’s monthly reports aim to maintain transparency with both its user base and regulatory authorities in India. By sharing insights into their actions and the handling of user complaints, WhatsApp provides a clear overview of its commitment to user safety and regulatory compliance.

Wrap Up

WhatsApp remains committed to complying with India’s IT regulations and has taken substantial action against millions of accounts. By promptly addressing user grievances and proactively targeting potential abuses, WhatsApp ensures a secure and enjoyable experience for their users.