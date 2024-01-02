WhatsApp Takes Strict Action Against Indian Accounts, Banning Over 7.1 Million in November 2023

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has announced that it took strong measures against Indian accounts, banning more than 7.1 million of them in November 2023. Interestingly, out of these accounts, around 2 million were proactively banned WhatsApp itself before receiving any user reports. This information was revealed in the company’s monthly report, published in accordance with the IT rules, 2021.

While it may seem concerning that such a large number of accounts were banned, WhatsApp emphasizes that its strategy against abuse is multifaceted. The platform employs a combination of user reports, advanced detection tools, and proactive measures to tackle harmful activity. WhatsApp believes that preventing harm from occurring in the first place is preferable to detecting it after the fact.

The company’s efforts to identify Indian users involve tracking the +91 phone numbers associated with them. Additionally, in November 2023, WhatsApp received a total of 8,841 grievances, and action was taken on six reports from users. Notably, the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), which was established the Indian government to address citizen concerns on social media platforms, submitted eight reports to WhatsApp, all of which the company complied with.

In its report for December, WhatsApp revealed that it had banned over 7.5 million accounts in India between October 1 and 31, 2023. Similar to November, approximately 2 million accounts were banned before any user reports.

To enhance the effectiveness of its systems, WhatsApp employs a dedicated team of analysts who continually refine the platform’s ability to identify and take action against abusive accounts. This team supplements the various stages in an account’s lifecycle, from registration to messaging, as well as in response to user feedback, which includes reports and blocks.

WhatsApp’s efforts to maintain a safe and secure environment for its users demonstrate the company’s commitment to combating abusive and harmful activity on its platform.