WhatsApp Bans Over 7 Crore Accounts in India in 2023: Report

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Facebook, has banned over 7 crore accounts in India in 2023, according to its monthly reports. The reports, released in compliance with regulations, reveal that between January and November, WhatsApp took action against 6.9 crore accounts. Experts predict that another 70 lakh accounts will be banned in December, pushing the total number of banned accounts well over 7 crore for the year.

WhatsApp’s ban on accounts is based on its abuse detection methods, which operate at various stages including registration, messaging, and in response to user reports and blocks. The platform proactively banned over 2 crore accounts before receiving user reports. The monthly reports also highlight that WhatsApp received over 79,000 grievance complaints from users in India during this period. In response, WhatsApp took action against 2,398 accounts, either banning them or restoring previously banned accounts.

WhatsApp emphasizes its commitment to preventing harmful behavior on the platform. The company focuses on prevention stopping harmful activities before they occur. Its abuse detection is carried out through three stages, and a team of analysts continuously improve the effectiveness of these systems.

The monthly reports provide insights into how WhatsApp addresses user complaints, bans accounts, and complies with directives from the Grievance Appellate Committee. WhatsApp clarifies that not all reports result in actions, as some may require user assistance or may not violate Indian laws or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service.

WhatsApp’s approach to managing user accounts involves taking action when account activity is believed to violate its Terms of Service. This includes spam, scams, or actions that could endanger user safety. The company remains committed to user safety and combating abuse on its platform.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s efforts to address user complaints and prevent harmful activities have resulted in the banning of over 7 crore accounts in India in 2023. The platform’s commitment to user safety and its continual improvement of abuse detection systems make it a leading player in the industry.