WhatsApp Takes Significant Action Against Scammers in India

In a major crackdown on online scams in India, WhatsApp has banned over 71 lakh dubious accounts in the month of November 2023, according to the company’s latest compliance report. These actions were taken in response to the new IT Rules 2021 and the rising number of scam cases involving WhatsApp.

As the most widely used messaging platform with a user base of over 500 million in India, WhatsApp received 8,841 complaint reports during November. In addition to taking action based on these user reports, WhatsApp also implemented its own preventive measures to address abuse on its platform. These efforts included the creation of the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), which aims to handle concerns raised Indian social media users.

The GAC will be responsible for reviewing appeals from users contesting decisions made social media platforms. WhatsApp emphasized its commitment to preventing and combating abuse relying on a team of professionals specializing in online safety, technology development, and law enforcement.

In a related development, WhatsApp users on Android will no longer be able to backup their chats for free on Google Drive. Starting this year, WhatsApp chat backups will contribute to users’ Google Drive storage limits, impacting those who rely on the free 15GB quota. To continue backing up their conversations, users may need to consider investing in additional storage through WhatsApp with Google One.

This change brings Android practices in line with iPhone’s iCloud storage limitations. Google One offers subscription plans with varying storage capacities on a monthly or annual basis.

WhatsApp’s actions against scammers and its efforts to enhance user safety reflect the company’s determination to protect its users and maintain the integrity of its platform.