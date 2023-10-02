WhatsApp Bans Over 7 Million Accounts in India

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, has banned 7.4 million accounts in India in August, which is an increase of 200,000 accounts compared to the previous month. These account bans were implemented in accordance with India’s new IT Rules of 2021. Out of the banned accounts, 3,506,905 were proactively barred WhatsApp even before receiving any user reports.

In September, Meta-owned WhatsApp banned 7.2 million accounts in India. This included 310,000 accounts that were proactively barred.

WhatsApp emphasizes its commitment to preventing and addressing abuse on its platform. In its India Monthly Report for October, the company highlights its safety features, controls, and the efforts of its dedicated team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology development.

The term “Accounts Actioned” refers to the actions taken WhatsApp based on user reports. These actions could include banning an account or restoring a previously banned account if the complaint is found to be unsubstantiated.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize the security and well-being of its users in India and around the world. By implementing measures to address abuse and maintain a safe environment, the company aims to provide an optimal messaging experience for its millions of users.

