WhatsApp Bans Over 7 Million Accounts in India, Complying with New IT Rules

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Facebook, has reportedly banned over 7 million accounts in India during the month of November 2023. This action was taken in compliance with India’s new IT Rules 2021. According to WhatsApp’s monthly compliance report, the company banned a total of 7,196,000 accounts between November 1 and November 30.

Interestingly, nearly 1,954,000 of these accounts were proactively banned WhatsApp, even before receiving any reports from users. The company’s efforts to combat spam, scams, and ensure user safety have led to a significant number of account bans. In fact, in the previous month of October, WhatsApp banned over 7 million accounts, while in September, the number reached 7.5 million.

WhatsApp provides insights into the basis of its account bans, stating that accounts are banned if their activity violates the platform’s Terms of Service. This includes activities such as spamming, engaging in scams, or posing risks to the safety of WhatsApp users.

The company also shared that during the month of November, it received a record-breaking 8,841 complaint reports in India. Out of these, only six reports were deemed significant enough for action to be taken WhatsApp. The term “Accounts Actioned” refers to reports where WhatsApp took remedial action, either banning an account or restoring a previously banned account.

WhatsApp emphasizes its commitment to user safety and combating abuse on its platform. With over 500 million users in India alone, the platform acknowledges the importance of maintaining a secure environment for its users. To achieve this, WhatsApp employs a dedicated team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s actions to ban over 7 million accounts in India during November 2023 demonstrate its dedication to upholding user safety and complying with regulatory rules.