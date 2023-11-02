WhatsApp Bans Over 7 Million Accounts in India, Enforcing User Safety

WhatsApp, a popular messaging platform owned Meta, reported a significant crackdown on user accounts in compliance with IT rules in India. According to the latest monthly report, the platform banned a staggering 7.11 million accounts in September. Out of this total, 2.57 million accounts were preemptively banned before any reports from users were received.

To identify Indian accounts, WhatsApp references the country code ‘+91’. The report stated, “Between September 1, 2023, and September 30, 2023, a total of 7,111,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. Out of these, 2,571,000 accounts were proactively banned before any user reports.”

The report, known as the “user-safety report,” provides insight into the user complaints received WhatsApp and the corresponding actions taken the platform to combat abuse. In September alone, the platform received six orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee, and WhatsApp complied with all of them.

During August, WhatsApp had banned 7.4 million accounts, with 3.5 million accounts being proactively banned. The latest report reveals that in September, the platform received a total of 10,442 user reports across various categories, including account support, ban appeals, product support, and safety.

Taking necessary action based on user reports, WhatsApp addressed 85 accounts during this period. The platform clarified that “Accounts Actioned” refers to reports where remedial action was taken, either banning an account or restoring a previously banned account.

WhatsApp emphasizes its commitment to user safety, responding to all grievances received unless they are considered duplicates. Safety-related grievances involve issues related to abusive or harmful behavior on the platform.

While WhatsApp’s efforts to enforce user safety through account bans are commendable, it is crucial for users to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or harmful activity they encounter. By working together, both the platform and its users can create a safer and more secure online environment.

