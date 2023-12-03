FAQ: What to Do if Your WhatsApp Account Gets Banned?

Have you ever been banned from using WhatsApp? Getting banned from WhatsApp can happen for various reasons, such as suspected spamming, fraud, or using unauthorized apps that offer extra features on the messaging platform. If you believe that your ban was a mistake, there is a way to try and reverse the situation. This article will provide insight into the banishment process and offer guidance on what to do if it happens to you.

How does WhatsApp banishment work?

According to the company, approximately two million profiles are banned each month. To achieve this, WhatsApp employs an AI-powered platform that analyzes common hazardous scenarios and combines them with artificial intelligence. As a result, around 20% of suspicious profiles are blocked right after registration. For the remaining cases, the ban can occur within a few hours or days, depending on the user’s activity. If WhatsApp detects behavior that violates its terms of use, the account is automatically banned. However, users have the option to contact support for a review if they believe they were banned mistake.

Why would an IP address be banned?

Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, has revealed some of the signals used to identify suspicious accounts. Although specific details are kept secret, here are some factors that can lead to banishment:

Using an IP address and phone number from different countries

Excessive messaging activity

Sending mass messages immediately after creating an account

Sharing misleading or dangerous links

Utilizing software to access multiple accounts on the same device

Accessing multiple numbers simultaneously using devices

Using unofficial software, such as WhatsApp Plus

Meta does not disclose the weight or direct impact of each of these factors. However, the combination of these signals allows their machine learning system to identify potentially suspicious accounts, while known threat scenarios enhance the moderation AI’s capabilities.

What should you do if your account is banned?

If you believe that your WhatsApp account has been mistakenly banned, you can request a review selecting the “Request Analysis” option and providing the requested data and information. This request can also be made through the support options available on WhatsApp’s official website (whatsapp.com). However, Meta does not provide an estimated response time for reviews.

Banned users lose access to their conversations and are shown a message explaining the reason for the banishment. In some cases, the ban is temporary, with a countdown indicating the remaining duration. In other cases, the ban is permanent.