WhatsApp Bans Over 7.4 Million Indian Accounts

WhatsApp, the social media platform owned Meta, has taken action against over 7.4 million Indian accounts. This move was made in accordance with the Information Technology Rules 2021, which require social media platforms to provide reports to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on a monthly basis. In the report released WhatsApp in August, it was revealed that a large number of Indian accounts had been banned.

According to the report, WhatsApp has banned over 7.4 million Indian accounts. Out of these accounts, approximately 3.5 million were banned the company itself, without any complaints being filed against them.

In the month of August alone, WhatsApp received a total of 14,767 complaints. The report includes detailed information about these complaints and the actions taken WhatsApp in response. It also mentions the inclusion of measures to address deceptive practices and non-compliance with WhatsApp’s policies.

While WhatsApp has received several complaints in August, the company has only received one order from the Grievance Redressal Committee in India. The company has provided information regarding its compliance with the order.

In summary, WhatsApp has taken significant steps to address the issue of banned accounts in India. The report released the company highlights the number of accounts banned and the measures taken to combat fraudulent and non-compliant activities on the platform.

