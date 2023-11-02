WhatsApp Introduces Backup Profile Picture Feature for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp is currently developing a new feature that will allow users to create alternative profile pictures, known as backup profile pictures, for contacts that are unfamiliar or not saved in their phone. This feature provides users with the option to have a separate profile picture that is only visible to a limited audience, while keeping their original profile picture private.

By setting their profile picture to a restricted audience, users can display a backup photo and name, preventing others from viewing their original profile picture. This feature is aimed at enhancing user privacy, as it allows users to hide their main profile from other WhatsApp users and unknown contacts.

The backup profile picture feature will include the ability to customize both the username and profile picture. This means that users can have a different name and profile picture for their backup profile, separate from their main WhatsApp profile.

With this feature, contacts who may not be familiar with the user will only see the backup profile picture, providing them with a different perception of the user’s profile.

This feature was noticed in the WhatsApp beta version 2.23.24.4, rolled out through the beta program on Google Play for Android users. It can be accessed through the Settings > Privacy > Profile Picture menu or directly from the user’s WhatsApp profile.

It is important to note that this feature is still in development and will be available through future WhatsApp updates. More details will be revealed when the update is officially released.

In addition to the backup profile picture feature, WhatsApp is actively developing other privacy-focused features. Recently, the instant messaging app was reported to be working on a self-deleting voice note feature, which allows voice messages to be automatically deleted after being played once. This concept is similar to the View Once feature for media, where messages can only be viewed once.

The self-deleting voice note feature ensures that messages are heard only once and cannot be saved, forwarded, or exported. It is currently available to selected beta users on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.

