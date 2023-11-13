WhatsApp Introduces Username Feature for WhatsApp Channel, Expanding Accessibility and Identity Building

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to create usernames for their WhatsApp Channels. The feature, mentioned in a report News18, will be made available in an upcoming app update.

The update, currently in beta testing for Android users, will enable the linking of usernames to channels, providing users with personalized channel links based on their usernames. This functionality allows for easier sharing and discovery of favorite channels, eliminating the need for complex links.

By allowing channel owners and followers to share channel information consistently, the new feature enhances user experience and facilitates the building of unique identities for channels. “We believe this is highly beneficial for anyone looking to build a distinct identity and make their channels easily accessible,” stated WABetaInfo.

In addition to this username feature, WhatsApp is also planning to replace the green verification badge with a blue checkmark for verified channels and businesses in the future.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve, other features in development include the ability for users to customize their profile usernames, a message search feature based on dates, and more.

FAQ:

Q: How does the new username feature benefit WhatsApp Channel users?

A: The new username feature allows users to create personalized links for their channels, making it easier to share and discover favorite channels without the need for complicated links.

Q: How does the username feature contribute to building channel identities?

A: With unique usernames, channels can be easily recognized and distinguished, enabling channel owners to establish distinct identities and improve accessibility.

Q: What other features is WhatsApp working on?

A: WhatsApp is also developing features such as customizable profile usernames and a message search function based on dates, among others.

(Source: News18)