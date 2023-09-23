WhatsApp to Expand its Presence on iPad

According to a recent report WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is said to be widening its availability on iPad. The application for iPad is being developed Meta in collaboration with Mac Catalyst. This app is currently accessible to users who have WhatsApp beta installed on their devices.

To try it out, users will need to first install the TestFlight app on the device they want to use. After that, users can simply scan the QR code on the iPad using their main WhatsApp account on their devices.

Once connected to the main account, the entire chat history of the user will appear on the iPad. Users will also be able to use this app independently, without the need for the main device to be connected to the internet.

This beta version of the app is highly anticipated users, as there hasn’t been a standalone WhatsApp app available for the iPad thus far. From leaked screenshots, it appears that the WhatsApp app for iPad will have a similar interface to the iPhone version, with two separate panels displaying the chat list and the opened chat, similar to the WhatsApp Web interface.

There is no confirmation yet on the official release date for the WhatsApp app for iPad, but it is certainly an eagerly awaited feature for many users.