Google’s Storage Limit for WhatsApp Backups Puts Pressure on Users

Google has been steadily moving towards monetizing its services, and its newest target is WhatsApp backups on Google Drive. Starting next month, WhatsApp backups will now count towards users’ Google Account cloud storage limit, which could prompt users to consider Google’s premium cloud storage plans.

The move comes as no surprise, considering that Google has already taken steps to monetize other popular services such as Google Photos and YouTube. In June 2021, Google ended free unlimited photo and video backup on Google Photos, and more recently, the company started blocking ad blockers on YouTube, pushing viewers towards premium subscriptions or removing ad blockers altogether.

For many WhatsApp users, who rely on Google Drive as the sole option for cloud backups on Android, this change will come as an inconvenience. With the new storage limit in place, many users will find themselves needing to sign up for Google’s premium storage plans, as the free tier offers a mere 15GB shared across Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

The limitation is particularly problematic for those who don’t regularly delete media from their WhatsApp chats and conversations. Even creating a new Google account solely for WhatsApp backups might not be a sufficient solution for some users.

The end of free unlimited Drive storage for WhatsApp backups will roll out in stages. The WhatsApp beta app users will be the first to face this change in December, followed all other users in early 2024. It remains to be seen whether WhatsApp will explore alternatives to Google Drive, such as partnering with other cloud services or enabling backups on Meta’s servers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is Google counting WhatsApp backups towards the storage limit?

A: Google is taking steps to monetize its services, and including WhatsApp backups in the storage limit is a part of that strategy.

Q: Can I still use Google Drive for WhatsApp backups without upgrading to a premium storage plan?

A: Yes, you can still use Google Drive for WhatsApp backups, but it will count towards your storage limit. If you exceed the limit, you may need to consider upgrading to a premium plan.

Q: Are there any alternatives to Google Drive for WhatsApp backups?

A: Currently, Google Drive is the only option for cloud backups on Android. However, it remains to be seen if WhatsApp will introduce alternatives in the future, such as partnering with other cloud services or utilizing Meta’s servers.