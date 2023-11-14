Google Implements Changes to WhatsApp Backup Storage on Android

Google and WhatsApp have announced a significant change that will affect how WhatsApp chat and media backups are stored on Android devices. Starting from December 2023, WhatsApp backups will “start counting toward your Google Account cloud storage limit.” This means that the storage used your WhatsApp backups will now be deducted from the 15GB of free storage that comes with every Google Account.

While Google made a point of noting that this 15GB of free storage is “3X more than most mobile platforms,” including iOS and iCloud, they also mentioned that the WhatsApp backup experience on Android will be consistent with other platforms. This change marks a reversal from 2018 when WhatsApp backups stopped counting towards Google Drive storage.

The new storage change is set to roll out gradually, starting next month for WhatsApp Beta users, and will eventually apply to all WhatsApp users on Android early next year. If users exceed their storage limit, they will need to free up space removing unnecessary items to resume backups.

To assist users with managing their storage, Google already offers storage management tools to bulk delete photos and other large files. Alternatively, users can consider deleting items from WhatsApp itself to reduce the storage used the backups. Another option is to upgrade to Google One, which offers additional storage starting at $1.99 per month for 100GB.

To ease the transition, eligible users will soon receive limited, one-time Google One promotions. These changes will be applicable to personal Google Accounts, while users with Google Workspace subscriptions through work or school will not be affected.

Google assures users that they will continue working with WhatsApp to provide reliable and secure backup support. Stay tuned for more updates on this matter.

—

FAQ

Q: Will this change affect all WhatsApp users on Android?



A: Yes, this storage change will gradually apply to all WhatsApp users on Android, starting early next year.

Q: What happens if I exceed my storage limit?



A: If you exceed your storage limit, you will need to free up space removing items you do not need in order to resume backups.

Q: Are there any alternatives to freeing up space for backups?



A: Yes, you can consider bulk deleting photos and large files using Google’s storage management tools or deleting unnecessary items from WhatsApp to reduce the storage used backups. Another option is to upgrade to Google One, which offers additional storage for a monthly fee.

Q: Will users with Google Workspace subscriptions be affected?



A: No, users with Google Workspace subscriptions through work or school will not be impacted this storage change.