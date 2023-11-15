Google and WhatsApp Collaborate to Optimize Storage and Backup Experience

Google and WhatsApp are joining forces to enhance the storage and backup experience for Android users. Starting from December 2023, WhatsApp chat and media backups on Android will now count toward users’ Google Account cloud storage limit. This change represents a shift from 2018 when WhatsApp backups were exempt from Google Drive storage limits.

The collaboration aims to ensure a seamless experience across various platforms. While this change may seem like a restriction, it aligns the WhatsApp backup process on Android with other platforms. Google has been keen to highlight its generous offering of 15GB of free storage with every Google Account, emphasizing that it is three times more than what is typically provided on most mobile platforms.

To manage storage constraints, Google recommends users free up space deleting unnecessary items either from their Google Account or within WhatsApp itself. The company already provides storage management tools that allow users to efficiently delete large files and photos stored in Google Photos.

Alternatively, users can opt for additional storage with Google One, which offers plans starting at $1.99 per month for 100GB. As part of the transition, eligible users will receive limited-time Google One promotions to support the adjustment.

It is important to note that these changes only apply to personal Google Accounts. Users with a Google Workspace subscription through work or school will not be affected these storage limits at this time.

Google remains committed to delivering reliable and secure backup support for WhatsApp users. They will continue to collaborate with WhatsApp to ensure the best possible experience and will provide further updates as needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will this change affect iPhone users or users on other mobile platforms?

No, the change to count WhatsApp backups towards Google Account storage limits only applies to Android users. Other mobile platforms, including iOS, are not affected.

2. What happens if I reach my storage limit?

If you exceed your storage limit, you will need to create more space deleting unnecessary items from your Google Account or within WhatsApp. This will allow you to resume backups without any issues.

3. Can I still access my WhatsApp backups after the changes take effect?

Yes, you will still be able to access your WhatsApp backups. However, if you reach your storage limit, you will need to make room for new backups removing items you no longer need.

4. How can I get additional storage with Google One?

To obtain more storage, you can subscribe to a Google One plan, which offers various storage options starting at $1.99 per month for 100GB. This will provide you with additional space for your backups and other data.

