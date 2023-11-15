WhatsApp Backups Will Soon be Counted Towards Google Account Storage: Here’s What You Need to Know

In a recent announcement made Google and WhatsApp, it has been revealed that starting from December 2023, WhatsApp backups will begin to count against users’ Google Account storage limits. While this change specifically applies to Android users, it raises important considerations for all WhatsApp users who rely on Google’s storage space.

Previously, WhatsApp users enjoyed the convenience of backing up their data, including chat history and media, to their Google Accounts without having to worry about storage limitations. However, with this new development, it is essential for users to ensure they have sufficient storage available in their Google Accounts to accommodate their WhatsApp backups.

To signify the upcoming change, beta users of WhatsApp will receive a warning banner on their Chat Backup page in December. From there, throughout the first half of 2024, the change will be gradually implemented for all Android users who are not on beta builds.

However, it is important to note that this change does not mean the removal of WhatsApp backups altogether. Users will still have the option to continue backing up their WhatsApp data to their Google Accounts; they simply need to ensure that they have ample storage space. For those who find themselves running short on storage, upgrading to a Google One plan is a viable solution, offering additional storage beyond the free 15GB provided Google.

This alteration to the backup system signifies a shift in the relationship between WhatsApp and Google, as Google Account storage becomes a more valuable resource for WhatsApp users to consider. By being mindful of their storage limits and taking advantage of the available options, users can ensure the seamless continuation of their WhatsApp backups.

