WhatsApp introduces a significant change for Android users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is set to implement a major change for Android users that will impact the way their chat history is stored on Google Drive. Previously, Android users could store their chat backups, including images and videos, on Google Drive without any storage limitations. However, this is about to change.

Starting in the first half of 2024, WhatsApp will update its policy, requiring Android users to utilize their Google Drive storage space for chat backups. This means that users who do not pay for additional Google Drive storage will be limited to a maximum of 15 GB for their WhatsApp backups. Whether users are on the free 15 GB plan or pay for additional storage, the new rules will apply universally.

WhatsApp intends to inform all Android users of this forthcoming change at least 30 days in advance through a banner notification in the settings. This banner will be displayed under the “Chat Backup” section in the “Chat” settings.

To address concerns from users who do not wish to use their Google accounts for backups, WhatsApp will offer an alternative solution called WhatsApp Chat Transfer. This feature enables users to wirelessly transfer chats to a new Android device, provided both phones are connected to Wi-Fi.

It is important to note that iPhone users will not be affected these changes. WhatsApp backups for iOS will continue to function as before, with the only potential impact being storage limitations for cloud-based data. Users can save storage space deleting content within WhatsApp, which also applies to cloud backups. Additionally, Google highlights the option of obtaining more storage through Google One subscriptions, with certain users being offered limited one-time promotions.

This change WhatsApp marks the end of a five-year period during which Android users enjoyed unlimited backups on Google Drive. In contrast, iOS users never had such exceptions, as Apple continues to offer only 5 GB of free cloud storage to non-paying users. This highlights the differing approaches to cloud storage between the Android and iOS platforms.

FAQs

1. When will the change in WhatsApp’s backup policy for Android users take effect?

The full implementation of this change is planned for the first half of 2024.

2. How will WhatsApp inform Android users about the upcoming change?

WhatsApp intends to notify Android users at least 30 days in advance through a banner notification in the “Chat Backup” section of the settings.

3. What alternative does WhatsApp offer for Android users who do not want to use their Google accounts for backups?

WhatsApp provides the option of using the WhatsApp Chat Transfer feature, which allows users to wirelessly transfer chats to a new Android device.

4. Will iPhone users be affected this change?

No, iPhone users will not be affected. WhatsApp backups for iOS will continue to function as before, with potential storage limitations for cloud-based data.

5. Can users increase their storage space for WhatsApp backups?

Yes, users can obtain additional storage space through Google One subscriptions, with certain users being offered limited one-time promotions.