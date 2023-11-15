WhatsApp Users May Now Have to Pay for Google Cloud Storage

WhatsApp users on Android have been able to backup their chat history and files for free through Google’s cloud for years. However, starting from December, the two companies will be implementing an important change. This may result in some users having to pay for additional cloud storage from Google.

Google and WhatsApp announced today that WhatsApp backups will once again count towards the storage limit of your Google account starting from December 2023. This is a significant policy adjustment from 2018 when WhatsApp backups did not count towards Google storage.

Every Google account has been granted 15 GB of free storage, shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, for years. If you have a large number of photos and videos in your WhatsApp history, along with a long-standing Gmail archive, you may reach the storage limit. In such cases, you will need to subscribe to Google One for additional cloud space.

The cheapest Google One subscription costs €1.99 per month for 100 GB. Currently, Google is offering a discount where you only pay €0.49 for the first three months of 100 GB storage.

FAQ

1. Why do some WhatsApp users have to pay for additional cloud storage?

WhatsApp backups on Android will now count towards the storage limit of Google accounts, starting from December 2023, which was not the case previously.

2. What should WhatsApp users do if they reach their storage limit?

If the storage limit becomes too tight, users can remove photos, videos, and other large files from their WhatsApp history. This will result in smaller backups. Users can also free up cloud space deleting files on Google or clearing out emails with large attachments or spam in Gmail. Google One offers useful tools for managing storage space.

3. When will the new policy be enforced for all WhatsApp Android users?

The change will be rolled out gradually from December onwards for personal Google accounts. By the first half of 2024, it will be in effect for all WhatsApp Android users. Users will receive a banner notification regarding the new policy in the WhatsApp settings.

4. Will WhatsApp backups on iPhone also count towards the storage limit?

Currently, WhatsApp users with iPhones can store a backup of their WhatsApp history on the iCloud service, which already counts towards the storage limit.

5. Will this change affect users with a Google Workspace subscription?

For WhatsApp users with a Google Workspace subscription through their work or school, there will be no immediate change to the policy.