New Storage Limitations for WhatsApp Backups on Android

Android users have long enjoyed the advantage of separate storage for WhatsApp chat history and media backups, while their Google account cloud storage remained unaffected. This provided additional space for storing photos, videos, emails, and other files. However, a significant change is on the horizon. Google and WhatsApp have recently announced that WhatsApp backups on Android will now count towards the Google Account cloud storage limit, starting later this year. This means that the storage space reserved for other media and files on Android smartphones will be impacted.

The adjustment was outlined on Google’s support page, clarifying that WhatsApp backups on Android will continue to function as long as there is sufficient cloud storage space available on users’ Google accounts. In the event that the storage limit is reached, users will need to free up space removing unnecessary items to resume backups.

This alteration to WhatsApp backup policies will commence its rollout for WhatsApp Beta users in December and will gradually extend to all Android users early 2024. It should be noted that platforms like Apple’s iOS already count WhatsApp chat and media backups towards their respective cloud storage limits. For instance, iOS users get 5GB of free iCloud storage with the option to upgrade to additional storage tiers for a monthly fee.

Google provides 15GB of free cloud storage for each account, which is spread across Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. Users have the option to subscribe to Google One for extra storage, with the Basic tier offering 100GB of cloud storage for a monthly fee. Google has also mentioned that eligible users will soon receive limited, one-time Google One promotions. The Basic and Standard (200GB) tiers are currently available at discounted prices.

Android users have a couple of options to free up space on their Google accounts. They can delete large files such as photos and videos from their Google Photos app or directly delete such files within WhatsApp, which will also remove them from cloud storage. By doing so, the next WhatsApp backup will occupy less storage space on the Google account.

It’s important to note that these changes solely apply to personal Google accounts for now, and storage limits on Google Workspace subscriptions through work or school will not be affected at this time, according to Google.

FAQ

1. Will WhatsApp backups on Android count towards the Google Account storage limit?

Yes, starting later this year, WhatsApp backups on Android will count towards the Google Account cloud storage limit.

2. What happens if I reach my Google Account storage limit?

If you reach your storage limit, you will need to free up space removing items you do not need in order to resume backups.

3. Are there any changes to storage limits for Google Workspace subscriptions?

No, the changes to WhatsApp backups on Android only affect personal Google accounts. Storage limits for Google Workspace subscriptions through work or school will not be impacted.

4. Can I delete large files to make more space on my Google account?

Yes, Android users can delete large files such as photos and videos either from their Google Photos app or directly within WhatsApp to create extra space on their Google accounts.

5. Are there alternatives to Google One for additional cloud storage?

Yes, Google One offers additional cloud storage options, starting at a monthly fee for the Basic tier that includes 100GB of storage. However, there are also other cloud storage providers available in the market.