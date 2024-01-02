WhatsApp Users: Say Goodbye to Free Google Drive Space

WhatsApp users using Android devices are in for a major change when it comes to backing up their chats on Google Drive. In an announcement made a while back, WhatsApp hinted at this impending shift, and now it’s becoming a reality. However, there is a significant difference for iPhone users who have a more limited free cloud storage tier of 5GB, compared to the more generous 15GB offered Google.

The change in backup treatment won’t be immediate for all Android users, but it is scheduled to be implemented Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, in the first half of 2024. To ensure a smooth transition, users will receive a notification 30 days in advance, along with a banner in the app’s Chat Backup settings.

However, if you prefer not to use up your Google Drive storage with WhatsApp data, there are alternative strategies available. One option is to choose local backups and utilize the built-in WhatsApp Chat Transfer tool to easily migrate your data to a new device. Another approach is to back up only text messages, excluding media files, in order to conserve storage space. It’s important for users to explore these alternatives and optimize their storage preferences as the landscape of WhatsApp backups undergoes this transformative shift.

Please note that we may receive compensation from some of the companies mentioned in this article, but we always provide our honest opinions in our articles and reviews. For more information, you can refer to our editorial guidelines and learn about how we use affiliate links.