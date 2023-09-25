WhatsApp Increases System Requirements, Older Android Devices to be Affected

WhatsApp has announced that starting from October 24th, it will increase the system requirements for Android devices, rendering the messenger app unusable on older devices. This change will affect an estimated 15 million Android devices worldwide. Currently, WhatsApp requires a minimum of Android 4.1 or iOS 12. However, Android 5.0 will become the new minimum requirement, leading to the discontinuation of the app on older devices that do not support this version.

The new system requirements will come into effect on October 24th, and the beta version of WhatsApp for Android devices is already incompatible with older Android versions. iPhone users will not be affected, as iOS 12 will remain the minimum requirement for them.

According to Android Authority, only 0.5% of Android devices worldwide were running on Android 4.4 KitKat in May 2023. However, considering there are approximately 3 billion active Android devices globally, this still amounts to around 15 million devices that will be affected the change.

WhatsApp has not provided a specific list of devices that will no longer be supported, given the vast array of Android devices available in the market. However, based on research and their Android update roadmap, a list of potentially affected models has been compiled.

It is important to note that the provided list does not include devices for which an update to Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher is available. Installing the update will allow WhatsApp to continue functioning on those devices. Additionally, devices that already fail to meet the current minimum requirements of WhatsApp were not considered in the list.

WhatsApp has stated that users with affected devices will receive multiple notifications before the discontinuation of the app. Users should also check if an update to Android 5.0 is available for their device before assuming it will be unsupported.

WhatsApp periodically increases its system requirements to ensure the compatibility of new features and maintain the security of the app. Older devices lack the necessary performance capabilities and are often not regularly updated manufacturers. The previous update to system requirements was in October 2022, when devices running iOS 10 and 11 were excluded. The last change for Android devices was in November 2021, when devices with Android 4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich or older were no longer supported.

Compared to its competitors, WhatsApp’s system requirements are still relatively moderate. For example, Telegram requires Android 6.0, while Signal requires Android 4.4 or higher.

Sources: Android Authority, WhatsApp FAQ