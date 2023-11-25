A Guide to Using WhatsApp on iPad

WhatsApp for iPad is almost here. The public beta version is already available but quickly reached its limit due to Apple’s restriction on the number of users. Fortunately, there’s a workaround that we will guide you through.

Instead of installing third-party WhatsApp alternatives on your iPad, which can often be insecure and use the same procedure we’ll introduce here, we recommend using the web version.

How to Use WhatsApp on iPad: A Guide to the Web Version

While a native app for iPhone and iPad is always the best solution, there’s often a lack of implementation for Apple’s tablet. However, Apple allows the use of web apps, which are based on websites but can be saved on the home screen and used almost like native apps with a few limitations.

For WhatsApp, you currently need to rely on this web application. All you need is your smartphone with the latest WhatsApp version, Apple’s pre-installed web browser Safari, and an active internet connection.

Once you have met the requirements, follow these steps:

Open the Safari browser on your iPad and go to web.whatsapp.com.

If you don’t see a QR code, tap on “AA” and select “Request Desktop Website.”

Launch WhatsApp on your iPhone, go to Settings, and then Linked Devices.

Tap on “Add Device” and use your iPhone’s camera to scan the QR code on your iPad.

Your iPad will set up WhatsApp, and within a short time, you will see your chats, groups, and even the status page. Now you can use WhatsApp on your iPad.

By the way, it is no longer necessary for your iPhone to be online to display the chats on your iPad. Up to four devices can be linked to one iPhone.

WhatsApp Web as a Web App on the Home Screen

While the previous method is a practical solution, you can turn WhatsApp on your iPad into a web app that is readily available on your home screen. Follow these steps:

Open web.whatsapp.com in Safari on your iPad.

Tap on the share icon (square with an arrow pointing up) at the top right.

Choose “Add to Home Screen” from the options.

Enter a name for the web app and tap on “Add.”

Open the newly created app on your home screen. You may need to scan the QR code again if prompted.

Setting Up Notifications for WhatsApp Web

Apple now allows web apps to update in the background and send notifications. However, you need to manually activate these features and customize message tones.

Open WhatsApp Web on your iPad and tap on the three-dot symbol.

Select “Settings” from the context menu. You will find the “Notifications” option.

Tap on it and enable notifications, background synchronization, and other settings according to your preferences.

You can now set up WhatsApp on your iPad until the native app becomes available in the App Store. Did our guide help you? If we missed anything important or you have suggestions for future WhatsApp guides, let us know in the comments!