New WhatsApp Backup Policy: What You Need to Know

If you’re an avid WhatsApp user, you probably rely on regular backups to ensure you never lose your valuable conversations. Until now, Android users had the convenience of unlimited and free backups on Google Drive. Unfortunately, starting next year, this will change. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with alternative solutions to continue backing up your chats for free.

No More Unlimited Backups

Previously, WhatsApp users could backup their data on Google Drive without any limitations. However, this gradual increase in backup size resulted in depleting the cloud storage space. Each Google account provides 15GB of storage, shared amongst Drive, Photos, and Gmail default.

A Time for Preparation

One month before this new policy takes effect, WhatsApp will notify you via the app, reminding you about the end of unlimited storage. This is your cue to explore alternative options or take the following tips into consideration.

Encrypted Backup Activation

Despite this change, users will still be able to backup their data on Drive, but for free backups exceeding the 15GB limit, you’ll need to subscribe to a Google One plan. This investment starts as low as €1.99 per month, providing you with 100GB of storage capacity.

Effective Backup Management

However, if your backup size remains within the free storage limit, there won’t be any additional costs. To achieve this, it’s essential to manage your storage space efficiently. Only save the most up-to-date and necessary information, while deleting any unnecessary documents and videos before initiating the backup. This can be done from the application settings under “Storage and Data”.

Streamlining Your Backups

Another key adjustment is to disable automatic media downloads, especially for content received in group chats, archived conversations, or muted chats. This will significantly decrease the size of your backups. Additionally, consider deleting old and non-essential archived conversations to free up even more space and reduce the need for additional storage.

Efficiency is Key

It’s important to be efficient and effective in managing your backups. Utilizing temporary messages within WhatsApp can be a great solution since they are automatically deleted and do not occupy any space in your backups. Periodically review your stored conversations and their content, implementing these simple actions to avoid unnecessary expenses.

iOS Users, Take Note

For WhatsApp users on iOS, things are slightly more complicated as the free storage on iCloud is significantly less, providing only 5GB. However, the same principles apply, and employing these strategies, you can still effectively manage your backups without incurring any additional costs.

FAQ

1. Will Google Drive backups still be available for WhatsApp?

Yes, Google Drive backups will still be available for WhatsApp, but backups exceeding 15GB will require a Google One subscription.

2. What can I do to keep my backups within the free storage limit?

To keep your backups within the free storage limit, make sure to only save necessary and up-to-date information. Delete any unnecessary documents, videos, and old archived conversations.

3. Is there a way to reduce the size of my backups?

Yes, you can reduce the size of your backups disabling automatic media downloads and deleting old, non-essential conversations.

4. How can iOS users manage their backups with limited iCloud storage?

iOS users can follow the same principles mentioned earlier; however, they should be aware of the limited 5GB storage provided iCloud and make adjustments accordingly.