How to Tell If Your WhatsApp Has Been Hacked

WhatsApp is a widely-used instant messaging application with over 2 billion active users worldwide. While we trust its security, it’s important to be aware of any unusual activity that may indicate a potential hack.

Since its release, WhatsApp has offered numerous ways to communicate, from simple messaging to video calls, voice calls, sharing images, videos, and even publishing status updates. It has become one of the most accessible communication tools, easy for people of all ages to use.

We have long believed WhatsApp to be one of the most secure applications available, as it requires a phone number for login. However, there is always a possibility of being hacked.

If you suddenly find yourself logged out of your WhatsApp account, it is a definite sign that something is amiss. While the chances of being hacked are low, it’s important to pay attention if your session is unexpectedly closed.

It is not only through a mobile phone that someone can gain unauthorized access to your WhatsApp account. It is also possible to log in through a computer. However, it is more challenging as it requires physical access to your phone.

To check if your account has been compromised, go to your WhatsApp profile settings and navigate to “linked devices.” Here, you can see if any other devices are logged into your account.

If you suspect your WhatsApp account has been hacked, the only solution is to uninstall and reinstall the application. This will allow you to start fresh. When you reinstall the app, WhatsApp will send a 6-digit verification code via SMS to securely verify your phone number.

Upon logging back into your account, any unauthorized sessions will be automatically terminated, as stated on the official WhatsApp website.

Remember to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect your WhatsApp account from potential hacks.

Credits: WhatsApp image

Sources: None