Use the S Pen on WhatsApp: A Convenient Way to Write Messages

Writing, drawing, or selecting on our device screens can often be a hassle. Smart styluses have come to the rescue, but not all of them are effective. Samsung, the Korean electronics manufacturer, has its own smart stylus called the S Pen, which can be used directly in WhatsApp to type your messages. Here’s how.

Using a smart stylus is similar to writing on paper, making it incredibly easy to use. That’s why many users opt for smart styluses not only for signing documents but also for their everyday tasks. They allow for greater precision when selecting, as well as drawing or writing hand. This increases the speed of typing messages or any other type of text. You can use a smart stylus in any application that utilizes a keyboard, including WhatsApp, as long as you have activated the S Pen’s auto-detection feature. Here’s how to do it.

Activating S Pen Auto-Detection

If you want to use the stylus to write your WhatsApp messages, the first step is to open the messaging app and activate the keyboard tapping on the text box.

Once the keyboard is open, access the settings tapping on the gear icon located at the top of the keyboard.

Within the settings menu, select the “Handwriting” option. Here, you will find several options, including “S Pen detection.”

Tap on the “S Pen detection” option to access it and toggle the switch next to “Enabled.”

From this point forward, you can simply write on the fields designated for typing in any application, including WhatsApp. In WhatsApp, you can write in the “Type a Message” box.

Your handwritten messages will be transcribed into regular text, which you can select, copy, edit, or delete, just as if you had written it using the keyboard.

As soon as you start writing, a floating toolbox will appear, allowing you to add spaces and perform other functions.

Once you have activated this feature in the messaging app’s keyboard, you can use it in any other app that accepts text input. Simply follow the directions provided and use it in the designated areas, just like you would with a regular keyboard. If you’re not using the stylus, you can continue using the keyboard as you normally would.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I use any smart stylus with WhatsApp, or only the S Pen?

You can use any smart stylus with WhatsApp as long as your device has a compatible touchscreen. However, this article specifically explains how to use the S Pen on WhatsApp.

Can I use the S Pen in other applications, or only in WhatsApp?

Once you have activated S Pen detection in your device’s settings, you can use the S Pen in any application that accepts text input.

Can I still use the keyboard after activating S Pen detection?

Absolutely! Even if you have activated S Pen detection, you can continue using the regular keyboard on your device as you normally would.

