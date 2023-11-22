New Feature in WhatsApp: Introducing Voice Chats

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned Meta, is constantly evolving with new updates and features. Among the latest additions is a new icon in group chats that resembles a sound wave. Today, we will delve into this feature and explore its functionality.

This new icon, located next to the three-dot icon at the top of the chat window, signifies the introduction of voice chats in WhatsApp groups. Although voice notes were already available in group chats, this new feature takes it a step further organizing and streamlining the conversations.

Voice chats allow users to communicate with group members through voice recordings, eliminating the need for typing. Once a user initiates a voice chat, the other participants can choose to listen to it or join the conversation tapping on the bar located below the group name. Contributing to the conversation is as simple as pressing the “connect” button.

It’s important to note that voice chats are not available for all group chats. To access this feature, group chats must have more than 32 participants. Additionally, if no one else participates in the chat once it’s opened, it will automatically close.

This new functionality is especially beneficial for managing conversations in high participation group chats or broadcast groups. It provides a way to stay organized and easily understand what is happening, even when there are numerous voice notes and opinions being shared. The introduction of voice chats expands the wide range of communication options within WhatsApp and aims to create a more seamless and organized user experience.

FAQ:

1. Can all group chats access the voice chat feature in WhatsApp?

No, only group chats with more than 32 participants have access to this feature.

2. What happens if no one else participates in a voice chat?

The chat will automatically close if no additional participants join the conversation.

3. How do I contribute to a voice chat?

To contribute to a voice chat, simply press the “connect” button.

