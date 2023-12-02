Send High-Quality Photos and Videos on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has become one of the most popular instant messaging applications among users, thanks to its versatility in sending various types of content. However, often the quality of the content sent through WhatsApp may not be up to par. But worry not, there is a solution!

Previously, when we sent high-quality documents, videos, or images through WhatsApp, they would typically lose their quality in the process. However, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to send content without compromising its quality.

To send high-quality content, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp application and select the contact or group you want to send the file to.

2. Tap on the attachment icon to choose the file you wish to send.

3. In the file selection interface, you will now see a new HD icon. Click on it to reveal a floating menu with two options.

4. You can choose to send the file in standard quality, which reduces its size, or send it in HD quality, which maintains the original quality but increases its size. Note that sending files in HD quality may take longer.

5. Before sending the file, you can see the size of the file in both options to help you make a decision.

Once the process is complete, you will notice a small HD mark in the chat, indicating that the file has been sent in high quality. Everyone in the chat will be able to see this mark, which alerts them that the file may have a larger size than usual.

Sending photos and videos without sacrificing details and improving their quality on WhatsApp has never been easier! With this new feature, there’s no need to use workarounds like attaching files to maintain the original quality.

FAQ

Can I send any type of file in HD quality on WhatsApp?

No, this feature is currently only available for photos and videos.

Will sending files in HD quality take longer?

Yes, sending files in HD quality may increase the time it takes for the file to be sent.

Can I still send files in their original quality without using the HD feature?

Yes, if you want to send files without any modification, you can still use the “Attach File” option in WhatsApp.

By following these steps, you can now send high-quality photos and videos through WhatsApp, ensuring your content retains its original quality. Enjoy sharing your memorable moments with friends and family in the best possible way!

[Source: TecnoXplora]