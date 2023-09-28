WhatsApp is Introducing Generative Artificial Intelligence

WhatsApp is joining the trend of integrating generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its platform. During the annual Connect conference, Meta announced a series of new products and features based on AI that will soon be available on its social and messaging platforms. Meta aims to utilize generative AI to enhance creativity, productivity, and entertainment for users around the world.

The new AI-powered features presented Meta represent the initial steps of an extensive experimental journey. These features include AI Stickers, AI Chat, and the Generation of Photorealistic Images. AI Stickers allow users to create personalized stickers based on their thoughts or emotions, utilizing Llama 2 technology and the generative model Emu. Initially available in English, this feature will be accessible on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories.

AI Chat enables users to ask questions or engage in debates in their group chats, receiving opinions from a variety of personalities created Meta. These personalities are inspired cultural icons and influencers, and users can gain different perspectives on various topics. The AI-generated chat messages will have distinct visual appearances to differentiate them from personal conversations. Specific actions, such as opening a chat or sending a message, are required to begin an AI conversation. It is important to note that AI-initiated chats cannot be started Meta or WhatsApp.

The Generative Photorealistic Images feature allows users to generate images that represent ideas, places, or people inputting a prompt or image. Meta emphasizes the need to remember that computers supporting generative AI “have the ability to remember everything.” Therefore, users are advised to exercise caution and refrain from sending information they do not wish to divulge.

Meta is currently testing these AI features with select users, and access will gradually be expanded to a wider audience in the coming weeks. It is worth mentioning that all personal messages exchanged on WhatsApp are protected end-to-end encryption, ensuring privacy and security.

In addition, Meta announced its collaboration with partners to enhance the quality and speed of services offered to individuals through AI. Further details regarding these partnerships and improvements will be released in the upcoming months.

