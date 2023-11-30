Frequently Asked Questions

WhatsApp Introduces Secret Code Feature to Protect Chats

WhatsApp has recently launched a new feature that allows users to add an extra layer of protection to their private conversations. The Secret Code feature aims to safeguard sensitive and intimate chats making them more difficult to access and discover.

Previously, WhatsApp users had the option to lock their chats using Chat Lock, which allowed conversations to be stored in a dedicated folder that could only be unlocked with biometrics such as Face ID or fingerprint, or entering the smartphone’s PIN. However, the company recognized that the phone unlock code can be easily shared, potentially compromising the security of chats.

To address this concern, WhatsApp now offers an additional security measure in the form of a secret code. Users can easily add the code long-pressing on a chat, without the need to navigate through settings. The code can be customized using letters, emojis, or numbers, making it easy to remember and quick to input.

It’s important to note that the secret code applies to all the protected chats, and they can be accessed entering the chosen code in the search bar. Additionally, notifications from protected chats will not display any text content or sender information. Instead, users will receive a reminder to check their chats.

One of the advantages of this new feature is its flexibility. Users can remove the lock at any time following the reverse procedure. This means that if they no longer require the extra protection, they can disable it effortlessly.

While the Secret Code feature is currently being rolled out, some users may not immediately see the update. However, it is expected to become available to all users within the next few days. Keep an eye out for any app updates to take advantage of this enhanced chat security.

1. How do I add a secret code to my WhatsApp chats?

To add a secret code to your chats, simply long-press on the chat you want to protect. Then, select the option to add a secret code and customize it using letters, emojis, or numbers.

2. Can I have different secret codes for different chats?

No, the secret code applies to all the chats you choose to protect. You can enter the code in the search bar to access the protected chats.

3. What happens when I receive messages from protected chats?

Notifications from protected chats will not display any text content or sender information. You will receive a reminder to check your chats instead.

4. Can I remove the secret code from my chats?

Yes, you can remove the secret code at any time following the reverse procedure. Simply long-press on the chat and select the option to remove the secret code.