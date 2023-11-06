WhatsApp Tests Email Verification for Account Security

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that requires users to confirm their email addresses in order to authenticate their accounts. In the latest beta version of WhatsApp, a group of users have been asked to provide their personal email addresses for authentication purposes, ensuring the security of their accounts in case of access loss.

The new verification process has been implemented during the login stage. After logging in as usual, users are now prompted to verify their email and click on a link received in a message from WhatsApp. The company has explained to users that email verification will assist in securing their accounts in case of access loss.

Email identity confirmation is widely used various applications and services as an extra layer of security to protect user accounts. The involvement of email addresses in the authentication process aligns with previous rumors suggesting that WhatsApp is planning to implement authentication based on personal accounts.

It remains to be seen if and when this modification will be introduced in the official version of the WhatsApp application.

—

FAQ

Why is WhatsApp implementing email verification?

WhatsApp is testing this feature in order to enhance account security and assist users who may lose access to their accounts. By verifying their email addresses, users can have an additional layer of protection for their accounts.

How does the email verification process work?

After logging in, users are prompted to verify their email address clicking on a link sent WhatsApp in a received message. The email verification process ensures that the user’s account is secure and can be recovered in case of access loss.

Will email verification be added to the official WhatsApp version?

Although the feature is currently being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp, it is not yet confirmed when or if it will be implemented in the official release of the application. Users will have to wait for further announcements from WhatsApp regarding the feature’s availability.

Is email verification common in other applications?

Yes, email verification is a commonly used method for enhancing account security. Many applications and services use email verification as an additional step to protect user accounts and prevent unauthorized access.

Sources:

– [https://www.whatsapp.com/](https://www.whatsapp.com/)