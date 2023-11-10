WhatsApp to Introduce ‘Search Messages Date’ Feature for Android Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is set to launch a new feature that will allow Android users to search for messages date. The news was revealed WABetaInfo, a well-known platform that tracks WhatsApp updates and beta releases. According to the report, the ‘search messages date’ feature was spotted in the WhatsApp Android beta v2.23.24.16.

Although the feature is currently under development and not yet available for beta testers, it promises to enhance the user experience providing a more efficient way to find specific messages within a conversation. A screenshot shared WABetaInfo illustrates how the feature may work. It shows a new Calendar logo in the search bar, allowing users to tap on it and access a calendar interface for selecting the desired date to filter messages.

This feature is not entirely new to WhatsApp, as it already exists in the stable version for iOS users. Furthermore, it was recently made available to select testers on the beta version of WhatsApp Web. On iOS, users can access the ‘search messages date’ feature opening a conversation thread, tapping on the chat head, and then selecting ‘Search.’ A calendar icon will be visible in the bottom right corner of the screen, enabling users to navigate to a specific date.

Although the feature has some limitations, such as the inability to select a range of days for message filtering, WhatsApp has been consistently introducing new features to enhance its messaging platform. Recent updates have included video rewind and forward functionality, texting unknown numbers, view-once voice messages, a revamped user interface, and a new reply bar.

WhatsApp continues to expand its feature set on both Android and iOS. Apart from the upcoming ‘search messages date’ option for Android users, the Meta-owned company has integrated multiple account usage, HD videos and photos, screen sharing during video calls, instant video messages, and more into its stable app.

