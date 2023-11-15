WhatsApp Backups on Google Drive to Have Storage Limit Next Year

WhatsApp users on Android will soon experience changes to their chat backup options on Google Drive. Starting early next year, Google Drive will enforce storage limits on WhatsApp backups, eliminating the previously unlimited storage feature.

Previously, WhatsApp users could easily back up their chats to Google Drive without worrying about running out of space. However, due to changes in Google’s cloud storage policy, this convenience will no longer be available. In May 2021, Google reduced the free storage limit on personal accounts to 15 GB, which must be shared between Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. This marked a significant shift since Google Photos used to offer free unlimited storage.

The implementation of these changes will begin in December 2022 for beta users of WhatsApp on Android devices, with a gradual rollout to all Android users in early 2023. However, Google assures users that they can continue to back up their WhatsApp chats on Google Drive using the 15 GB of free storage included in every Google account.

In case users reach the storage limit, Google provides options to free up space. Users can utilize storage management tools to delete large files or photos. It is also possible to directly remove items from chats within the WhatsApp application, freeing up space on both the device and the cloud.

Additionally, Google offers the option to subscribe to Google One, which provides an additional 100 GB of storage for those who need more space. So, users will have the flexibility to choose the storage option that best suits their needs.

Overall, these changes on Google Drive may require WhatsApp users to manage their storage more efficiently and consider additional options to store their chat backups securely. With the implementation occurring gradually over time, users will have ample opportunity to adjust to the new storage limitations and explore alternative solutions.

