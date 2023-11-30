Introducing WhatsApp’s Secret Code Feature: Enhancing Privacy and Control

In a move to provide users with an extra layer of privacy, WhatsApp has introduced an innovative feature called the Secret Code. This feature allows users to set a unique password specifically for locking their conversations within the app, distinct from the password used to unlock their device. Whether you rely on fingerprint or Face ID authentication, the Secret Code feature ensures your private conversations remain securely concealed.

The Secret Code can be anything from a word to even an emoji, as long as it’s a sequence that is easy for you to remember. This customizable feature allows you to have complete control over the level of security you desire for your conversations.

By default, the Conversas Bloqueadas (Locked Chats) folder remains hidden from the main chat list, requiring you to enter the Secret Code in the search bar to access and unveil your locked conversations. However, if you prefer, you also have the option to keep the locked chats visible on your home screen for quicker access.

Blocking a new conversation has also been made effortless. Simply press and hold the chat you wish to lock, eliminating the need to navigate through the settings. This streamlined approach to securing your conversations saves you time and ensures your private discussions are protected.

WhatsApp’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, explained, “We are introducing the Secret Code feature to allow users to safeguard their conversations with a unique password. Now, you can configure your locked chats to only appear when the Secret Code is entered in the search bar, ensuring that your most private conversations remain concealed and protected from prying eyes.”

This latest update demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user privacy and control over personal communications. With the Secret Code feature, you can rest assured that your conversations are secure and readily accessible only to you.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Secret Code feature on WhatsApp? The Secret Code feature is a new addition that allows users to set a unique password specifically for locking their conversations within the WhatsApp app, providing an additional layer of privacy. What can I use as my Secret Code? Your Secret Code can be anything from a word to even an emoji, as long as it is a sequence that is easy for you to remember. Can I hide the Locked Chats folder? Yes, default, the Locked Chats folder remains hidden from the main chat list. To access and unveil your locked conversations, you will need to enter your Secret Code in the search bar. However, you also have the option to keep the locked chats visible on your home screen for convenience. How do I lock a new conversation? To lock a new conversation, simply press and hold the chat you wish to lock. This eliminates the need to navigate through the settings and provides a quick and efficient way to secure your conversations.

(Source: [WhatsApp](https://www.whatsapp.com/))